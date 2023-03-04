Canberra clubs nominate for national second division

Gungahlin United and Canberra Croatia have both put their hands up to join the national second division next year.
The two ACT premier league clubs submitted their expressions of interest to join the competition on Friday, which was hoped to be up and running this time next year.
It's meant to sit below the A-League Men, with the potential for promotion to the top tier further down the track.
Football Australia hoped to finalise the make-up of the league by August or September.
The Canberra Times revealed both Gungahlin and Croatia were keen to be part of the second division when Football Australia called for expressions of interest a month ago.
Both clubs have been involved in the process from the beginning, helping create the parameters for a second division.
Submissions closed on Friday, with Football Australia set to ensure all the paperwork was in order over the coming days before providing any update.
But there were reportedly 23 clubs from around Australia who put one in - with most of those coming from NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
There were none from Western Australia or the Northern Territory, with one club each from South Australia and Tasmania putting their hand up.
Both Gungahlin and Croatia took to social media to confirm their submission on Friday.
"The GUFC EOI has been submitted for the national second tier with thanks to our dedicated NST sub-committee," Gungahlin posted on Instagram.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
