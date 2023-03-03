The Canberra Times
How Canberra Capitals' Jade Melbourne was driven to 'prove mum wrong' on path to WNBL and WNBA sccess

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 4 2023 - 5:00am
Canberra Capitals guard Jade Melbourne has re-signed for two years. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

At just 13 years of age Jade Melbourne had immense confidence in her game - even more than her mum - and it's put her on a steady path to success, as a WNBL superstar and soon-to-be WNBA rookie.



