If you're not familiar with the previous five Scream instalments and you're a horror fan then (1) where have you been for the past three decades? and (2) stop reading now, go watch them, and come back. Regardless of the genre or series, the sixth entry is not a good place to start. After the insanity of titling the fifth film the same as the original, we're now back to numerals (Roman rather than Arabic this time, making for a cute typeface on the poster).