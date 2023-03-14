The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Infrastructure spending needs to be on what we'll actually use

SH
By Sam Hollier
March 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$150k on a new bike path nobody will use, and the road alongside still looks like this.

Is it just me or is it pretty bloody obvious when an election is looming?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.