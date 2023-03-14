Infrastructure spending needs to be on what we'll actually use

Except I was already walking if I needed to visit the post office, or corner shop. The ground was hard and even, and I've never felt unsafe walking anywhere around here, including on the road, because most of the time it's so quiet that I can hear a lead-acid battery charging. It's also a half hour drive to the nearest supermarkets, and most people work either from home or in one of the locations with big shops, so no amount of laying concrete on what was already a very wide path area is going to make any difference.