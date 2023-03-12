The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Defence Act reforms important but whole of government input is needed

By William Leben
March 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government has committed to reforming Australia's Defence Act, which, in large part, dates back to 1903.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.