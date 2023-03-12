Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines expected to be sold to Australia by the United States won't be jointly crewed except for training purposes, a US Congressman said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not denied reports Australia will purchase up to five of the vessels in the early 2030s, while waiting to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines based primarily on a new British design with American technology.
On Tuesday, he will speak from the San Diego Naval Base with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden to officially announce AUKUS details, including the designs of its eventual fleet.
Reports of the Virginia class submarines sale have raised questions from experts about Australia's capacity to crew the vessels.
Strategic Analysis Australia's head of research Marcus Hellyer said it would take years of training for Australian defence personnel to learn to operate the off-the-shelf US submarines.
"If you've already transitioned to the Virginia class and brought that into service in Australia. Why would you go through a second transition?" he asked.
But US Congressman Joe Courtney said these discussions have been "overhyped", and he doesn't think the vessels will need to be jointly crewed.
Mr Courtney serves on the House Armed Services Committee, and chairs the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.
"Everyone understands we need to train up the Australian sailors and officers in terms of nuclear propulsion, which is all we're talking about here, not nuclear weapons," he told the ABC's Insiders program.
"When the time comes for the deed, the title, to be handed to the government of Australia of a vessel that, again, it's going to be totally with the full understanding that it's going to be under Australian control."
The Australian Prime Minister last week said: "We're not signing a contract saying the US will deliver boats, and then there's a clause in there that says, and 'should the US go to war over Taiwan those Australian boats will be deployed to Taiwan.'"
"No one wants to be in a situation where there's any conflict of, you know, who's in charge or who's giving orders, or who's taking orders," Mr Courtney told the ABC.
"We understand that, that's precious for every nation to be able to control and make their own decisions."
The congressman also said Australians will have to wait to find out whether the vessels will be existing submarines or brand new ones, but they will be "of the highest quality" regardless.
"The shelf life of a Virginia class submarine is 33 years," he said.
"No one's going to be foisting off clunkers on good friends and allies."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
