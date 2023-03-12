The Canberra Times
Discussions about joint Australia-US crewing of Virginia class submarines 'overhyped': US Congressman Joe Courtney

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 12 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deal to purchase US submarines would not affect Australian sovereignty. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines expected to be sold to Australia by the United States won't be jointly crewed except for training purposes, a US Congressman said on Sunday.

