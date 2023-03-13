The Canberra Times
Australia's Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme shows that government welfare isn't about welfare at all

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
March 14 2023 - 5:30am
Kathleen Madgwick appeared at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on March 10. Picture screenshot

Jarrad Madgwick died by suicide on May 30, 2019. He was 22 years old. He had suffered bullying at work and left the job, became homeless and had no income after he had been in dispute with Centrelink over desperately trying to claim an income support payment, which had failed due to an administrative error where he'd uploaded the wrong document accidentally when he applied. He called Centrelink one last time to find out why his Newstart Allowance application had failed and learned it was because he owed Centrelink a $2000 robodebt. Just hours later, he took his own life.

Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

