Jarrad Madgwick died by suicide on May 30, 2019. He was 22 years old. He had suffered bullying at work and left the job, became homeless and had no income after he had been in dispute with Centrelink over desperately trying to claim an income support payment, which had failed due to an administrative error where he'd uploaded the wrong document accidentally when he applied. He called Centrelink one last time to find out why his Newstart Allowance application had failed and learned it was because he owed Centrelink a $2000 robodebt. Just hours later, he took his own life.