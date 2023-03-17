The child actors from the first film are back. Many of them are given even less screen time this time, which is unfortunate because this is where much of the film's charm rests. Pedro is given a queer awakening storyline, brief though it is, and in the film's later scenes the younger version of Darla gets the film's one big belly-laugh line. It's much fun seeing Mirren and Liu chewing the scenery as the villains, though not quite the level of camp melodrama Cate Blanchett gave Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.