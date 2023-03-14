The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged child sex offender granted bail in ACT Magistrates Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged child sex offender has been released from custody after jail authorities failed to give him his cancer medication while he was on remand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.