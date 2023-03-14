An alleged child sex offender has been released from custody after jail authorities failed to give him his cancer medication while he was on remand.
However, a magistrate warned he would "wrap himself in a web" if he broke court orders.
The man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He previously pleaded not guilty to three charges of having aggravated sexual intercourse with a person under 16, two counts of assault and another two of using a carriage service to access child abuse material.
The man also denied two counts of possessing, controlling, producing, supplying or obtaining child abuse material.
The charges relate to the alleged abuse of a 13-year-old girl between November 5 and December 27, 2022.
READ ALSO:
Defence lawyer Sam Lynch argued his client should be granted bail.
He told the court the defendant had cancer and required specialist care, which he had not received while in the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Mr Lynch said the man ended up in Canberra Hospital on the weekend after not receiving his medication for four days while in custody.
"Four days in and that's happened already," Mr Lynch said.
"He requires more medical treatment that is a bit more intrusive and a bit more hands-on than just giving him a tablet."
A prosecutor opposed bail, arguing the man likely to commit crimes if released.
She said the alleged victim was very young, had been in the man's home and was doing drugs.
"The defendant would have been aware that she was vulnerable," the prosecutor said.
"[The man] would have understood her age when engaging in these things for a lengthy period of time."
Ms Taylor said the conditions aimed to "cut off any avenue of contacting the [alleged victim]".
"If he can't comply with these conditions, he will wrap himself up in a web of circumstances which will see it very hard for him to get bail in the future."
The man is set to appear in court again in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.