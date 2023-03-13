An alleged rapist has chosen not to apply for bail after telling the court he believed it would not be granted.
Joshua Ware, 36, of Holt, appeared briefly before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday facing the charge of reckless sexual intercourse without consent.
"I didn't think I'd get it," the man told the court regarding an application for bail.
Ware was the only person before magistrate Robert Cook to not seek his freedom on Monday.
A woman made allegations in February that Ware engaged in "sexual intercourse without her consent while she was at a reduced level of consciousness", a police statement said.
Ware was arrested for unrelated matters on March 11 and was subsequently charged after being interviewed the next day.
He was also accused of being in breach of good behaviour obligations.
Ware will return to face court on April 4.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
