An ACT magistrate has described the actions of a north Canberra man who stalked and harassed three child safety workers as "cowardly".
The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday for sentencing on charges of stalking with intent to harass, using a carriage service to menace and property damage.
The offender sent numerous threatening text messages to a Child and Youth Protection Services worker, beginning in December 2021, after the agency intervened in his children's welfare earlier that year.
"You f---ing little fat rat you make my kids suffer everyday because you have no f---ing clue to what your doing," one of the man's text messages said.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston said the offender's actions were "clearly designed to intimidate and harass the complainants ... it was retaliation".
"He took a cowardly approach," Mr Theakston said.
Further contact with the three victims included impersonating one in a resignation letter and contacting mental health services in one of their names to accuse the other two of forcing her "to do sexual unwork related explicit photo".
The offender also sent a female victim text messages from a sexual health centre service stating she had been potentially exposed to syphilis and should visit a doctor.
In his sentencing remarks, Mr Theakston stated while the offender had pleaded guilty, "he's done so late", and "little, if any, discount can be given for that plea".
"It meant witnesses did not give evidence but it meant they were on edge anticipating doing so right up until they walked into the building," Mr Theakston said.
The man had previously entered a plea of not guilty and Mr Theakston stated his belief the change was because the prosecution had a particularly strong case against him.
The magistrate said the offender showed a "lack of remorse" for his actions.
The sentencing remarks were made despite defence lawyer Pierre Johannessen attributing his client's actions were due to low socioeconomic circumstances and a poor support network.
He also said the "several outbursts of emotion", which were "not beyond the realm of imagination", occurred because of the offender's fear of losing his children.
"His focus was solely on a reaction to his children being taken away from him," Mr Johannessen told the court.
Despite this evidence, prosecutor Sam Bargwanna said the offender's attitude towards his offending was "minimising his responsibility".
Victim impact statements from the three female victims, two of whom watched the sentencing remotely, were tendered but not read out in open court.
Referencing the statements, Mr Theakston said the victims were left "horrified by baseless intimidation", with concerns for their safety, reputation, homes and workplaces.
The victims were said to have dealt with issues of sleeplessness, anxiety and hypervigilance.
The offender was sentenced to six months in jail for three counts of stalking and using a carriage service to menace/harass or cause offence.
He had already served this time on remand, having been refused bail since March 2022.
However, he will remain in custody on three separate ACT Supreme Court charges.
"He won't be leaving today," Mr Theakston said.
The man also received a six-month good behaviour order for damaging a police car while he was waiting to be taken to the ACT police watch house on the date of his arrest.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
