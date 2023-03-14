The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Matthew McLuckie's alleged killer, Shakira Adams, committed to ACT Supreme Court for trial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aftermath of the crash that killed Matthew McLuckie, inset. Pictures supplied

A woman charged over the death of a young man is accused of having drugs in her system when she allegedly smashed a stolen car into the victim's vehicle at double the speed limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.