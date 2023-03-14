Canberra United legend and cross-code athlete Ellie Brush has announced that this A-League Women season will be her last, with Saturday's crucial clash against Melbourne Victory possibly her final game at home.
Since starting her professional career in United's inaugural season back in 2008, the veteran defender has won two championships (2011-12, 2014-15) and three premierships (2011-12, 2013-14, 2016-17) in 111 matches in green, and 141 matches in the league.
Outside of Canberra, Brush had stints with the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC, and overseas in Norway and the USA, as well as representing Australia.
During her remarkable career in football Brush even juggled both soccer and AFLW when she played for the GWS Giants between 2017-20.
But at 34, Brush has decided to call time and retire, and paid tribute to her hometown club Canberra United in an emotional statement.
"After playing for such a long time, I feel the time is right to finish my playing career," Brush said on Wednesday.
"Football has played such a massive part in my life, and I have loved every minute of it."
Brush has tallied 23 goals, and will look to add to that total in the final weeks of this season.
This weekend could be the last opportunity for fans to watch her in action too, as United are still yet to seal their spot in the top-four on the ladder.
"I have some amazing memories of my time both here in Canberra and elsewhere and will always have fond recollections of my time playing in Canberra," Brush said.
"This club means a huge amount to me on both a professional and personal level.
"We achieved so much as a team, winning titles and playing some amazing matches in front of the passionate and, outstanding, Canberra crowd.
"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions from day one and I have been lucky enough to play with some incredible players and make so many lifelong friends.
"I want to thank everyone for their support throughout the years and we hope to be able to repay you all with finals football this season."
United coach Njegosh Popovich said Brush's presence beyond this season will be greatly missed, however her playing record cements her as one the game's greats.
"Ellie is not just an outstanding footballer but an outstanding human being as well," Popovich said. "She has achieved so much, and rightly is considered an absolute legend of the game, not just here in Canberra.
"Her performances have been consistently excellent throughout her career, and it has been a privilege to work with her.
"I personally wish her all the best in whichever direction her future career takes her but do hope that she stays in the game in some capacity, starting with adding her as a mentor for our club joining her ex-teammates (Grace Gill, Ashleigh Sykes, Nicole Begg, Caitlin Munoz)."
United are still alive in the finals race but Victory's win against Melbourne City on Monday put Canberra five points behind the former, in fifth spot.
The club will be anxiously hoping for a positive outcome in their appeal to the Australian Professional Leagues after a controversial three-point deduction last week.
But even if they are awarded those three points back, Canberra will need another win to overtake Victory and be in finals contention.
With just three games left in the regular season, and their finals dream on the line, their round 18 match at McKellar Park will be pivotal.
To honour Brush's retirement United are planning a special presentation on Saturday, with fans encouraged to give her a warm send-off before their away games against Western United and Melbourne City.
Canberra United v Melbourne Victory at McKellar Park, Saturday 3pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
