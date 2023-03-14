The Canberra Times
Canberra United legend Ellie Brush announces her retirement after this A-League Women season

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 15 2023 - 6:00am
Canberra United's Ellie Brush celebrates a goal at McKellar Park. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra United legend and cross-code athlete Ellie Brush has announced that this A-League Women season will be her last, with Saturday's crucial clash against Melbourne Victory possibly her final game at home.

