A former bikie boss, described as having a "tendency to dangerously drive while trying to evade police", claims "it wasn't me" after he allegedly flipped a car onto its roof.
The former president of the Canberra chapter of the Satudarah bikie gang is accused of a series of offences, including crashing a Dodge and a BMW while disqualified from driving.
Darin Paul Keir was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He faces two charges of aggravated reckless driving, two counts of damaging property, three counts of driving while disqualified and a single charge of failing to stop for police.
The 43-year-old, from Queanbeyan, told the court via audio-visual link he was not guilty of these offences.
Police claim at about 6.45am on Wednesday, Keir was speeding in a grey Dodge Journey on the Tuggeranong Parkway near the National Arboretum.
A short time later, police allege Keir "erratically" cut across two lanes, narrowly missing other vehicles.
His vehicle then crashed into a light pole, spun, and flipped onto its roof down an embankment.
The four occupants of the Dodge were trapped inside for several minutes, before exiting the vehicle as police arrived.
Officers then arrested Keir, who was taken to hospital for his injuries.
Keir was wanted by police in relation to other alleged offences committed earlier this year.
About 12am on March 11, police claim they saw Keir driving a grey BMW, while disqualified, at the Shell Express service station in Belconnen.
When officers tried to stop Keir, he allegedly fled from police, crashing into a vertical beam in the petrol pump area.
About 1.25pm on February 22, police allegedly also saw Keir driving a blue Ford Falcon ute in Kaleen, Belconnen and Lyneham.
In court, Legal Aid duty lawyer Rhiannon Oats argued Keir should be granted bail.
She told the court Keir currently didn't have any issues with drugs or alcohol.
"He doesn't engage in the same social circle, and has tried incredibly hard to remove himself from those circles," Ms Oats said.
She argued it was an "assumption" the 43-year-old was driving the vehicle, and police had found Keir lying on the grass outside the car before arresting him.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth opposed bail saying Keir had his partner in the car and "could have been killed".
Mr Wadsworth told the court Keir was on a community-based sentence from NSW at the time of the alleged offences.
"He has a demonstrated past of disobeying court orders," the prosecutor said.
"[Keir also has a] tendency to dangerously drive while trying to evade police."
Magistrate Robert Cook refused bail, saying if Keir was found guilty he would have 10 convictions of driving while disqualified to his name.
As Keir was being escorted from the remote room, he said "It wasn't me, I don't know what you are talking about" before the video link was terminated.
Keir is set to appear in court again on April 6.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
