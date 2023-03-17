But, in hindsight, I realise I have not seen that much live comedy. I saw Dylan Moran at the Canberra Theatre Centre years ago, Peter Helliar somewhere I can't remember (but still recall his riff about when a bird comes into the classroom, it's the most exciting day ever at school). Saw and loved Judith Lucy. And I have tried to see Arj Barker anywhere I can. His voice just has to start GETTING THAT LITTLE BIT LOUDER and I already dissolve into helpless giggles. So funny.