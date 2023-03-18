A theatre company supported with government funding could take up residence in an expanded theatre precinct planned for Canberra.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the company, if established, would be tasked with developing new work for the stage in the ACT and offer professional opportunities for performing artists.
"The ACT government gives millions of dollars each year to football clubs, so I don't see why there can't be some for a theatre company," Mr Barr said.
The Brumbies receive $1.78 million each year, while the Raiders receive $2.6 million. The GWS Giants receive $2.85 million per year in government funding.
The theatre company would be tasked with carving out a niche in developing productions in the ACT, rather than replicating
Mr Barr suggested a focus on theatre about political events would be a possible area the ACT's company could focus in on, given audience interest in the capital.
There was no point in establishing a theatre company to put on Shakespeare productions when others already did that, he agreed.
The ACT government has also been assured by major promoters a new, large-scale music venue in the city would not sit empty.
Mr Barr said Canberra continued to miss out large touring acts that could not fit in existing venues, and were not prepared to risk outdoor concerts.
The government will soon seek consultants to advise on the size and operation of a Civic pavilion, which would predominantly host live music.
Mr Barr first indicated before Christmas the ageing Civic pool could be replaced with an 8000-seat music venue rather than a stadium.
The Chief Minister said at the time he would accelerate work on a Civic pavilion over the next two years, intent on delivering a venue that would attract larger touring acts that was loosely modelled on Sydney's Hordern Pavilion.
The Civic pool site, long at the centre of discussions for a new stadium, is not confirmed for the music venue.
But Mr Barr has said the pavilion would be built somewhere in the central business district.
While the announcement Canberra would have an A-League men's team for the 2024-25 season renewed interest in a Civic stadium, Mr Barr said this week his focus was firmly on a redevelopment at Bruce.
"The bid team, through the [Australian Professional Leagues], made it very clear that it's not a prerequisite. It's not like a Tasmanian situation, where the sporting code is trying to hold the governments to ransom in relation to a stadium," Mr Barr said.
"Canberra Stadium is fit for purpose for an A-League team."
Mr Barr said this week he wanted to ensure the new Civic pavilion was a technically superior music venue that attracted touring artists to the capital as a quality and well-serviced venue.
The ACT's infrastructure plan would be updated over the next 18 months, first focusing on music and entertainment before shifting to education and health projects, Mr Barr said in a speech on Thursday.
"The plan will outline how the territory seeks to carve out its own unique profile as an entertainment destination with a particular emphasis on more live music or theatre, musical productions," he said.
Twenty-one national and international consortia submitted plans vying to lead the redevelopment of the Canberra theatre.
Architectus, DesignInc and Hassell have been shortlisted tenderers for the next phase of the government's procurement process
The ACT government revealed last year it wanted to discuss funding for a national performing arts organisation with the Commonwealth government.
The ACT budget last year included $28.44 million for design and consultation work for the Canberra Theatre Centre and Civic Square upgrades.
The territory pointed to its commitment to redevelop the Canberra Theatre Centre as a suitable home for such an organisation in an October 2022 submission to the new national cultural policy.
Funded organisations include orchestras, dance and theatre companies across Australia.
"NPAP organisations should be incentivised to undertake residencies in major regional centres, such as Canberra, to develop work and create opportunities for local creatives to participate in making performance works of scale," the ACT's submission said.
"This would allow for greater development of artists and technical staff in the ACT through exposure to excellence and allow for a greater diversity of stories to be told."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
