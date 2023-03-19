Jack Wright figured it was probably his turn for a call-up when he saw Darcy Swain in a moon boot.
But right until the moment the Tuggeranong product stepped onto the field to make his ACT Brumbies debut during a shootout against Moana Pasifika, "I was still pinching myself thinking: 'Nah, it won't happen'".
Now the Brumbies lock could be thrown into one of Super Rugby Pacific's most daunting tasks: taking on the Crusaders in Christchurch.
The Brumbies are one of just two unbeaten teams left standing after four rounds, and they will head across the Tasman to face a Crusaders outfit fresh off a win over the competition favourite Blues.
Wallabies lock Swain is out of a moon boot and a chance to return, but Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham could yet back Wright to fill the void in a grudge match.
So Wright's work as a police officer can wait just a little longer, having taken time off after rising from the Brumbies' elite development squad into the Super Rugby side.
"In pre-season, a lot of the Wallabies boys were away so it doesn't really give you a real perspective on what the team is like," Wright said.
"In recent weeks, as you can expect, blokes need some rest here and there and with a few injuries, you're right in there. Up until this week, I didn't expect to get a go. When I saw Swainy in a moon boot on Monday, I knew it was probably my go.
"It's unreal. I'm born and bred Tuggeranong so it's stuff you dream of as a little kid. I never thought it would be something I would achieve. When Bernie told me on Monday arvo I would be playing, it was a bit of an unreal moment."
Wright came off the bench during a mad second half that finished with the Brumbies scoring four unanswered tries to run out 62-36 winners against Moana Pasifika.
Ryan Lonergan played a starring role in his 50th appearance for the Brumbies, and it was somewhat fitting his milestone came on the same night a Vikings teammate made his debut.
"I've spent a lot of time with Ryan, a bit more with Noss [Lachlan Lonergan], I obviously went through the age groups with him, but I played a lot at Tuggeranong with Ryan," Wright said.
"To get out there in a Brumbies jersey on a special day for him was really awesome. To be able to share that with him, I was stoked.
"Vikings is a really good set-up. A lot of them have gone from that level to this level. A lot of the blokes in the change room tonight I've played a lot of club footy with. It's a really good breeding ground for club rugby players to take that next step.
"The speed is a lot better [at Super Rugby level] as you'd expect, but the physicality of club rugby, especially in Canberra, is right up there with tonight."
