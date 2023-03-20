Motorists will need to brace for extra congestion on Parkes Way as a key off-ramp for southbound traffic closes.
The government has suggested it will be a period of shorter-term pain, avoiding the need for more frequent weekend road closures.
The cloverleaf off-ramp from Parkes Way will close from 10am on Tuesday, March 21, and will remain shut until 7am on Tuesday, March 28.
Closing the off-ramp will allow work to continue on the raising London Circuit project, which is part of preparations for an extension of light rail to Commonwealth Park.
A detour will be in place via Coranderrk Street and Constitution Avenue for eastbound motorists on Parkes Way to access Commonwealth Avenue.
Motorists can also use the Kings Avenue Bridge to cross Lake Burley Griffin to access Canberra's south. No lanes will be closed on Parkes Way during the works.
The ACT government has previously said the week-long closure will allow for 24-hour works and would mean fewer weekend closures would be needed.
Transport Minister Chris Steel has called for Canberrans to "rethink their routines" as part of the works.
The government has also previously said it expects traffic capacity on Commonwealth Avenue to drop by almost 80 per cent during the raising London Circuit project.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
