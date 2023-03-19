When it was time for Tuggeranong resident Jess DeBlock to fly the nest, there was no chance she was going to consider purchasing anywhere outside the region.
Moving from her family house in Conder, Ms DeBlock said she would rather pay the price of a more costly home in Gordon over a cheaper alternative in a newer northside suburb, to stay in an area she loved.
"I love the trees and greenery here. It's much more visually appealing to me than the north side. It's central and there are good public transport options here, too," she said.
"My favourite thing about the area is that it has a lot to offer. There are reserves nearby, Tharwa isn't too far away - there's just a lot to offer.
"There are some older, more established suburbs in the north, but the Tuggeranong region is the best."
For Ms DeBlock, there was no better place to live in Canberra than Tuggeranong.
Population data released by the Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate showed this feeling may not be shared by residents moving to Canberra in coming years.
With Canberra's population predicted to rise to around 784,000 by 2060, the population of the northside is expected to grow to 500,000, while Tuggeranong's is expected to decline.
Twenty per cent of Canberra's population lived in Tuggeranong at the time of the 2021 census, but this was predicted to drop to 11 per cent by 2060.
As households aged, deputy under treasurer at the ACT Treasury Stephen Miners predicted large numbers of Canberran children would migrate to the developing north side in their adulthood.
"The change in population is where the new houses have been built," he said.
"As households grow and mature, the children tend to leave home. And when they leave home, the ones who want to stay in Canberra will probably move to the northside.
"The investment is assuming that people will be moving to the north, and that's why you get the growth. It's pretty straightforward."
Tuggeranong Community Council president and Kambah resident Glenys Patulny said the age of the area was drawing people - and government attention - away from the region.
The 2022-2023 ACT budget promised new and expanded schools and health facilities to Gungahlin and Molonglo, while Tuggeranong can expect a new hydrotherapy pool and visitor centre in Tidbinbilla.
"I understand that new places need new things built within them, but the older suburbs have a lot of things that are not at all up to standard," she said.
"You've got to maintain what you've got already, and things in the established suburbs are starting to show their age.
"We're missing that rejuvenation and regeneration."
Ms Patulny said there was scope for some smaller scale developments in the Tuggeranong region.
"I am aware that the area is not going to grow at the rate that areas in the north are, but to be honest, we don't want that, either," she said.
Laura MacKinnon, owner of Kambah store Crafty Frog, said the benefit of her position and client base over the past 24 years, had put her in a good spot despite any future population decline.
"I have been able to build a good client base, and there is also a school across from us and a bus stop," she said.
"Population decreases in the area immediately around isn't concerning to me and my business."
Despite her long-term success, Ms MacKinnon said her business would benefit from modern alterations being made to the region. But she did not want that to go as far as the newer high-rises in Gungahlin.
"We would absolutely benefit from more attention being paid to the area and more developments, but we want to be able to keep the area how we like it," she said.
Canberra Liberals MLA for Brindabella Mark Parton said the population prediction for Tuggeranong would only further extend the already existing feeling of neglect for those living in the region.
"I think the prediction means there is going to be a continued lack of consideration towards Tuggeranong into the future," he said.
"I have been door-knocking, and people have raised the region seemingly withering on the vine. The people really just want an improvement in basic city services."
Even with no desire to leave, Ms DeBlock could not deny the feeling of a lack of attention being paid to Tuggeranong.
"Even the tram will end in Woden. It won't be coming here soon," she said.
"It seems they've stopped taking Tuggeranong into consideration."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
