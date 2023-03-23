The federal government has committed $67.5 million to homelessness services over the next year, after it was revealed there were more than 120,000 homeless Australians on Census night in 2021.
The funding will top up the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement for 2023-24.
The agreement will be replaced by a new 10-year strategy from 2024, which will inform housing and homelessness policy in Australia.
"Too many Australians were experiencing homelessness on Census night," Minister for Homelessness and Housing Julie Collins said.
"This is why the Albanese government is delivering a $67.5 million boost to support homelessness services as we develop a new National Housing and Homelessness Plan."
Ms Collins said the plan would "deliver lasting change for Australians facing housing challenges".
"I will continue working with the states and territories as we bring together all levels of government together to address Australia's housing challenges," she said.
The funding announced on Friday is different from $65 million for workers' wages, which homelessness services are concerned will be cut.
The Equal Remuneration Order, introduced in 2012, supplements the costs of higher wages in the sector and is due to expire in June.
Homelessness services say 650 jobs will be lost from the sector if the funding for wages is not renewed.
Ms Collins said she is continuing to consult on this issue.
"The ACT government is continuing its positive and productive discussions with Federal counterparts about the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement and the future of the SACS Equal Remuneration Order," ACT Housing Minister Yvette Berry said.
