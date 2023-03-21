The Canberra Times
Alicia Payne says JobSeeker increase is necessary as Canberrans struggle through rising costs

By Miriam Webber
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra MP Alicia Payne at the launch the Parliamentary Friends of Ending Poverty. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A new parliamentary friendship group co-chaired by Alicia Payne will focus on how the Federal Parliament can tackle poverty, as the Canberra MP hears increasingly from constituents who are living "on the edge".

