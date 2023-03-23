The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Professional engineers register law passes in ACT a decade after govt said scheme was needed

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 23 2023 - 9:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT has taken another step closer to having a registration scheme for professional engineers, with laws passing the Legislative Assembly more than a decade after the territory government accepted the scheme was needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.