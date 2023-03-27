"I am sorry to hear of the pain your father had to endure," says Cate. "It was only a few months ago my brother, who went to a Christian Brothers school in the 1970s, revealed his torment. I grew up knowing something was wrong but it was not spoken about. My brother, who is only one year younger, as a teenager had suddenly started wetting the bed and my parents couldn't work out why. Well now I know, as this was around the time his experience with a certain Christian Brother began. Hidden memories and hidden stories. Tax the bastards to hell, they don't deserve the privilege. Nor do the private (some religious) schools deserve the handouts governments give over and above public schools."