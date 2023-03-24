The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Bruce Lehrmann threatened in email before Brittany Higgins went public with rape claims

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An anonymous person sent Bruce Lehrmann a threatening email weeks before Brittany Higgins went public with her rape allegations, warning him people were "coming for you".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.