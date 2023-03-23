Oscar winning actor and musician Russell Crowe is bringing a show to the Canberra Theatre Centre on Tuesday June 6, 2023.
It's called Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party and is a concert featuring Crowe with The Gentlemen Barbers, Irish singers Janet Devlin and Lorraine O'Reilly, and young Sydney band Myth of Her.
Mr Crowe said An Indoor Garden Party was "an event, a band, a happening".
"It's fluid," he said.
"The personnel changes, but it's always big.
"It's like a festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show."
For more information, visit canberratheatrecentre.com.au
READ MORE:
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.