Interchange General Practice, and its successor Hobart Place General Practice, became my medical home. I worked through my pregnancies there (lumbering out through the full waiting room just before going into labour, to be gifted free, high-volume advice from one of my patients across the room "remember what I said Dr Chew - push with your BOTTOM not your FACE!"). I brought my kids there to be jabbed and lollipopped by the magical nurses. I was teaching a medical student there when I got the news my father had died.

