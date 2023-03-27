In a return to an old Canberra workplace, former Insiders host Barrie Cassidy has been appointed to chair the board of Old Parliament House.
Arts Minister Tony Burke has chosen the veteran journalist and former press secretary and senior adviser to prime minister Bob Hawke to replace the outgoing chair Nick Minchin, a former Coalition minister and senator.
The heritage-listed Old Parliament House is home to the Museum of Australian Democracy, which presents Australia's political, cultural and social history through tours and exhibitions.
Mr Cassidy was appointed in 2013, but he resigned following a call from the Coalition asking him to step down.
"There are very few people who worked in both Old Parliament House and New Parliament House, who served in the press galleries of both buildings and the ministerial wings of both buildings," Mr Burke said in a statement.
"Mr Cassidy played an historic role in Old Parliament House. I'm pleased that he'll now be chairing the board that manages that building, to tell its stories for generations to come."
The minister has also announced the reappointment of former Labor member for Canberra, Gai Brodtmann, to the Old Parliament House board for a second three-year term.
"Gai Brodtmann, as a former parliamentarian, was a champion of the collecting institutions, including Old Parliament House - the Museum of Australian Democracy," Mr Burke said.
"Ms Brodtmann was appointed by the previous government to serve on the board and I'm very pleased that she has agreed to continue in this capacity."
Amid controversy, Mr Cassidy resigned from the role back in 2013 shortly after the Abbott government came to power. The then Liberal Attorney-General George Brandis had concerns about the appointment and that Mr Cassidy was "currently involved in the political process" as the host of Insiders.
''He prefers people retired from any involvement in politics and I respect that view," Mr Cassidy said at the time.
Recently retired, Mr Cassidy is a renowned political journalist, foreign correspondent and commentator who worked in newspapers, radio and television. He was also previously the president of the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.
In 1986, he became the personal press secretary, and later, senior political advisor to Mr Hawke.
During his long career, he worked as a correspondent for The Australian newspaper in Washington and Europe correspondent based for the ABC.
Television audiences know him as the inaugural host of the Sunday morning ABC agenda setting political and sporting programs, Insiders and Offsiders.
The Museum of Australian Democracy was reopened by former prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott a year ago after it was set on fire by protesters and underwent intensive restoration after soot and ash spread throughout the building.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
