Tuggeranong Parkway between Hindmarsh Drive and Cotter Road due to car crash

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:15pm
The northbound lane of the Tuggeranong Parkway was blocked after cars crashed into each nose to tail.

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

