The northbound lane of the Tuggeranong Parkway was blocked after cars crashed into each nose to tail.
Police said the accident was between Hindmarsh Drive and Cotter Road.
It is not believed anyone was seriously injured. Police urged people to find alternative routes as emergency services worked to clear the road.
Disruptive crashes are almost a daily Canberra occurrence at the moment.
On Monday, a truck hit a light pole on Kingsford Smith Drive, causing a road block.
The police said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital but the injuries were not thought to be serious.
The accident happened near the junction with Chinner Crescent, near Melba shops.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.