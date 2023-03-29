ACT Brumbies recruit and New Zealand star Amy Rule has thrown her support behind the push to establish a women's version of Super Rugby Pacific.
Australia and New Zealand currently operate separate competitions that each run for less than two months on limited budgets.
Rule's arrival in Canberra on Monday came just days after she led Matatu to victory in the Super Rugby Aupiki final last Saturday.
The end of the five-week season, however, left the 22-year-old with few options to continue playing at an elite level and she jumped at an opportunity to link up with the Brumbies for their Super W campaign.
Rugby union is facing increasing pressure from rival sports to provide female players with opportunities to pursue careers on the field.
The rise of the NRLW and AFLW has seen Rugby Australia introduce part-time contracts for Wallaroos and provide payments for Super W players.
Australia and New Zealand have committed to working towards setting up a joint competition that mirrors the men and Rule said it will provide a point of difference to what's offered in other sports.
"It would be awesome to have more game time," Rule said. "Five weeks is a quick turnaround, I feel like I just got started. It'll be awesome to do a bit more travelling and it'll be exciting for fans. It would be an electric competition and competitive.
"Australia and New Zealand have a close relationship and we play exciting rugby. It's different and [good] getting challenged in that space."
Rule is one of four new faces in the Brumbies side to play the NSW Waratahs as part of a double-header with the men's match at Canberra Stadium and will be injected off the bench in the second half.
Edwina Munns-Cook, Alyce Solaese and Wallaroo Sarah Riordan will earn their first cap for the Brumbies.
As a member of the Australian coaching staff, ACT coach Scott Fava spent much of the past year working out how to nullify Rule's presence at the set piece and in open-field play for the Black Ferns.
Now they're on the same team, the former Brumby can't wait to unleash her on the Waratahs.
"I was pretty pumped straight away when I saw her name on the list," Fava said.
"[New Zealand] rotated their props well during the World Cup but it was Amy that stood out and she took them through to the final in that tighthead position.
"It's not that we had weaknesses within our tightheads but we understand we had a lot of girls making their debut in that area. That experience is massive to have her part of the squad."
Rule's adjustment to life in Canberra has been rapid. Saturday's victory with Matatu was followed by a 4am flight to Australia on Monday before she fronted up for training that evening.
Her presence shocked many at Brumbies HQ but Fava said it's a sign of her commitment to the club.
Rule has spent the past couple of days learning the team's playing style and set piece moves and while it's been a quick introduction, she's liked what she's seen.
"It's a cool opportunity to get as much game time as I can," Rule said. "Everything's about opportunities and I think the way the women's game is growing and developing, more doors are going to open up. It's exciting and a big thing to put your hand up and give it a go.
"Coming into the Brumbies they want to try things differently, areas they're really trying to exploit. It's going to be quite an expansive game."
