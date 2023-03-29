The Canberra Raiders have spilled the beans on their first NRLW recruit.
In their inaugural season, as one of four new teams in the women's competition the Raiders nabbed a big-name to kick-off a signing spree that began on Wednesday.
Simaima Taufa has been linked to the club for months, but on Thursday morning NRL coach Ricky Stuart revealed that the NSW Origin lock is poised to join the Green Machine.
"Simaima was their first signing last night," Stuart said at his press conference.
"I wasn't here but there was a presentation for her and I think she should be very proud in regards to being their number one signing."
The cat is out of the bag, but Taufa is set to be officially unveiled as the club's star signing early next week by head coach Darrin Borthwick.
The 28-year-old was born in Tonga, and raised in New Zealand and Sydney, and began her footy career playing rugby union before switching to rugby league.
She previously played for the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels having been part of the NRLW since it's launch in 2018, and has also represented the Blues, Jillaroos and Women's All Stars.
She's played a total of 21 NRLW matches, scoring seven tries, and arrives in the capital after co-captaining the Eels to last season's grand final.
Taufa has won two World Cups in green and gold in 2017 and 2022, but is yet to win a NRLW Premiership despite three grand final appearances.
As a strong, 75 kilogram, 153 centimetre-tall forward, Taufa is a pint-sized wrecking ball that perfectly fits the gameplan Borthwick envisages for the Raiders women.
"We want to just be renowned for that tough team," the coach told The Canberra Times of his vision.
"If you're jumping on a bus or whatever to come down here to play, you're going to know you're coming down for a hard game.
"We'll be physical and athletic, and that team that no one wants to play against because they know it'll be one hell of a game."
Over a month ago the NRL and Rugby League Players' Association agreed to financial terms for the women's collective bargaining agreement, but it was only this week that clubs have been greenlit to sign contracts after the CBA was finalised.
Borthwick is set to announce the rest of the 24-woman Raiders NRLW squad over the coming weeks. The competition will begin on July 22, with Canberra's seven-week pre-season starting on May 28.
