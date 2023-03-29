The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders reveal first NRLW signing Simaima Taufa

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simaima Taufa playing for New South Wales in State of Origin. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Simaima Taufa playing for New South Wales in State of Origin. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders have spilled the beans on their first NRLW recruit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.