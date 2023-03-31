Have a cracking Easter | Trending

Think outside the (chocolate) box this holiday season, with fun nods to familiar symbols.
Easter Bunny basket, $35. An adorable and practical basket that's perfect for festive activities, from egg hunts to family picnics. wemightbetiny.com.au
Easter wreath, $16. Decorative garlands hung on the front door or in the home are a sweet way to celebrate an array of annual holidays. Available at The Reject Shop.
Toddler's cupsole slippers, $10. Giving kids pajamas for Easter has been popular for a while now, making these the obvious next step. bestandless.com.au
The Easter Feast, $49.90. Koko Black has a range of creative gift ideas this year, including this delightful box that includes a range of chocolates and a jigsaw. kokoblack.com
Born Easter embroidery kit, $9.95. Craft is a fresh alternative to chocolate and a wonderful way to spend a quiet afternoon. officeworks.com.au
Bunny cuddle chair, $79.99. Guaranteed to be a young child's new favourite place to chill. adairs.com.au
Pooch Easter bone, $13.97. Packed with pet safe carob eggs and chicken breast, there's no reason your four-legged friend can't indulge. petstock.com.au
Rabbit And Chick canvas, from $59.95. Available in various sizes, this portrait beautifully captures Australia's autumnal Easters. wallartprints.com.au
Cheeky chicks socks, $34.90. A fabulous gift for kids who love to embrace festive fashion. madmia.com
Stack and Pour bath egg, $15. Encourages fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination for little ones, while they discover different colours and sizes. tigertribe.com.au
Almond Easter Basket, $25. Choose from this colour palette or a cherry red version, for friends and family who love looking after their skin. au.loccitane.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
