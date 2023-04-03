There is something about the humble takeaway shop that has just become a part of our culture as Australians.
Childhoods are filled with memories of heading to the local takeaway shop for a cheeky fried lunch after weekend sports.
The humble takeaway shop - or at least Mt Ainslie Canteen at the Ainslie shops - has had a makeover, after its new owners Paul and Gabi Dillon saw an opportunity to add to the local's offerings.
"It was an existing business, we just put our own spin on it, according to the demographic of the area and the shops here, and just tried to adapt it based on what we thought the people might like. And staying strong with that," Paul Dillon says.
"We ran the business upstairs for a couple of years and we came here for lunch. It started basically to chat with the owner, and he said, he was thinking about selling. We didn't think anything of it at first, and then we just mulled it over, because we used to be in food.
"It gained a bit of traction when we started to realise what an opportunity it was. And then, in the end, we had to move pretty quickly because he had people interested. So things unfolded pretty quickly in the end."
The couple has taken a few things off of the fried menu - some which Paul Dillon says just weren't being ordered anyway - keeping the popular items that also complemented the addition of fresh salads and juices and the gelato bar that they've added since taking over in December.
The burgers have also proved to be the fan favourites. This includes the Portuguese chicken burger, which has marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, Perri Perri sauce, cheese and mayo.
And then there's the overall look of Mt Ainslie Canteen, with the couple giving the interiors a more open feel for people walking by.
"[The Ainslie shops is] a really strong strip and we thought maybe there was a bit of a way to go in terms of bringing this place up to where the bar was. And we think now where we're at is a good complement to everyone else," Paul Dillon says.
"It wasn't very open to the street before - there was equipment [covering the window] and we've put in the bi-fold window.
"It's looking nicer. It's probably more accessible for people and more visible when people are walking past, and it's just a better interaction with the spread. So not necessarily better or worse, but it's more open."
Lake George Winery is celebrating everything Easter this weekend, with its Easter Feast.
The lunch will include an Easter Egg hunt for the kids at 11.30am before the four-course feast is served at noon.
The menu includes amuse bouche, an entree of bread and olives, a main of strip loin with carrots, chat potatoes and salad, and locally made Mellabella Gelato.
The feast is $65 for the four courses, $98 with matched wines, and $30 for the kids' menu, which includes the hunt. To book, go to Eventbrite.
This Easter, guests at the Hyatt Hotel can experience a luxurious staycation at the hotel and indulge in a bespoke Easter menu at The Promenade Café, with fresh seafood, delightful mains, and mouth-watering desserts uniquely crafted by executive chef Shaji Veetil.
Guests can then continue with the festivities with celebratory drinks at the Speaker's Corner Bar.
The bespoke Easter menu will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Easter long weekend.
Pricing starts at $110 for adults and $55 for children.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
