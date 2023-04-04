The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

No more Yummy Chicken: end of an era as Griffith Vietnamese closes

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Som and Kim Nguyen on the last night of service at Griffith Vietnamese. Picture supplied
Som and Kim Nguyen on the last night of service at Griffith Vietnamese. Picture supplied

It's the end of an era at a small stretch of shops in Canbera's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.