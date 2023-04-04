No more Yummy Chicken: end of an era as Griffith Vietnamese closes

It's the end of an era at a small stretch of shops in Canbera's south.
Griffith Vietnamese, where so many political differences have been set aside over a hot and sour soup or a plate of stir-fried lemongrass chicken, has shut its doors for the last time.
When the restaurant first opened in 2001, it quickly became an institution, thanks to its discreet surrounds - a quiet trip of suburban shops just 10 minutes from Parliament House - for politicians and staffers after a quick and tasty feed.
Proprietor Tanh Nhan, along with relatives Som and Kim Nguyen, arrived in Australia as refugees in late 1979, and opened O'Connor Vietnamese around 1986, one of Canberra's first Vietnamese restaurants at the site that would become All Bar Nun and now the Duxton.
They later opened a restaurant in Hobart Place, Civic, before heading south.
Griffith Vietnamese was an instant hit.
READ MORE:
Mr Tanh got into the habit of watching Question Time after knocking off in the evening, and quickly began to recognise, by name, many of the restaurant's patrons.
His nephew, Kent Nhan, who now runs the upscale XO in Narrabundah, said many political differences were set aside over the years, as Mr Tan built a "sincere rapport" with customers.
He insisted they leave their signatures, often with a message, which he had laminated and put on the wall. Before long, the restaurant's walls were plastered with the autographs of the great and the good of federal politics.
Mr Nhan said the ownership of the building recently changed hands, and rents inevitably rose.
"It was no longer commercially viable in this economy," he said.
"Mum's 74 and my uncle's 70, and it was sad. I had to tell them the numbers weren't stacking up."
He added his Uncle Tanh had also had a stroke in 2015.
The business then closed at short notice, and had its last dinner service on March 25.
The family are now pondering what to do with the dozens and dozens of signatures they have collected from contented customers over the years.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.