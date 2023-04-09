Another tower has 'topped out' along Northbourne Avenue, marking a major milestone for one of the many developments under way along the thoroughfare.
Structural construction of The Sullivan, stage two of JWLand's Northbourne Village, is now complete.
Development is on track to be completed in the third quarter of the year and residents of the 176 apartments are expected to move in before Christmas.
The red carpet was rolled out for about 60 construction and development staff from JWLand who gathered atop the nine-storey building on Wednesday.
A tree was hoisted up to the top floor in an industry tradition to mark the building's 'topping out'.
Amid a challenging time for the industry, the company's integrated structure, which includes its own construction division, has provided certainty.
JWLand construction director Aaron Ackland said it helped the company control costs and ensure projects were delivered on time.
"We did find that managing through previous builders there was some complexities around who was more important. Whereas now we can really focus on our own product and ultimately delivery to the owner," he said.
But there were still challenges, Mr Ackland said.
"Collapses that we're seeing through the industry do indirectly affect us; subcontractors might be increasing prices to cover losses across other collapses," he said.
"But we are optimistic in the next 12 months [about] the industry picking back up and being strong again."
Once complete, Northbourne Village will comprise about 700 dwellings.
Stage one, known as Embark, was completed in 2020 and is fully occupied. Stage three will be released for sale in the coming weeks and will include more than 300 residential apartments across two buildings.
For the fourth and final stage, the developer has proposed a 156-room serviced apartment or hotel.
It's one of many major developments taking shape along Northbourne Avenue right now.
Across the road from Northbourne Village, work is nearing completion on Art Group's Kashmir complex, part of its Soho precinct.
On the corner of Wakefield and Northbourne Avenues, HTI Group have begun excavation work for its 90-apartment complex known as The Residences at Midtown.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
