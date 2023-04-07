When I noticed that I was getting 'glutened' more and more frequently, it took me a while to identify the culprit: oat milk. Oat milk is now offered as an alternative to dairy milk in most cafés, which is great - except that it contains gluten. Cross-contamination of milk jugs and steam wands means that if a café uses oat milk at all, traces of gluten can find their way into every cup of coffee. Until I figured this out, I was getting sick every time I ordered a flat white or a latte.