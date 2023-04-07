The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Liberals' Voice opposition further cements their irrelevance

By Letters to the Editor
April 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton and David Littleproud and their parties had plenty of time to implement 'practical' reconcilation. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Peter Dutton and David Littleproud and their parties had plenty of time to implement 'practical' reconcilation. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

David Littleproud, Peter Dutton, and their parties had almost a decade in government to demonstrate the effctiveness of their proclaimed program of "practical" reconciliation. Despite their confidence that they knew better than Aboriginal people what was needed to 'close the gap', their heritage is less than impressive. Not only were few gaps reduced but some actually went backwards, yet they are now promoting the exact same solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.