The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACAT refuses to withdraw fines issued to Stuart Watts after Civic speed limit change

TP
By Tim Piccione
April 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government used warning signs, pictured in July 2021, to alert motorists to the 40kmh speed zone in Civic. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The ACT government used warning signs, pictured in July 2021, to alert motorists to the 40kmh speed zone in Civic. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A Canberra driver will not have multiple speeding fines accumulated in Civic withdrawn despite him being "genuinely unaware" road speeds had been lowered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.