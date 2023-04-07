An alleged synthetic drug trafficker will rejoin the community on strict conditions after being granted bail on his fourth application.
Kristaps Fridemanis, 37, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre, where he had been remanded since January.
He faces several charges, including multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance other than cannabis and counts of participating in a criminal group and recruiting people to engage in criminal activity.
It took a $15,000 surety to release Fridemanis, who the court heard possessed what police allege were handwritten instructions for manufacturing drugs titled "Heisenberg kit", referencing popular drama Breaking Bad.
The alleged offender previously pleaded not guilty to one count of drug trafficking and possessing suspected proceeds of crime but is yet to enter pleas to six other charges.
Police searched Fridemanis' Cook home on January 10 after his arrest and found what they alleged were multiple clip seal bags, containers and jars containing a powdery substance suspected to be synthetic heroin.
Police also found over $30,000 in cash and multiple bottles of chemicals and cooking utensils suspected of being used in the manufacturing of illicit substances.
Allegedly suspected stolen goods found in the home included 70 Lego sets and 300 bottles of alcohol.
Police had previously found what they alleged were 19 clip seal bags suspected to contain methamphetamine, synthetic heroin or heroin in the man's vehicle.
Defence lawyer Georgia Briggs told magistrate Jane Campbell on Thursday delays in gathering evidence for the case were "exceptional" and warranted Fridemanis' fourth bail application.
The court heard it might take another six months to receive the results of "crucial" tests conducted on the substances allegedly found in the man's home and vehicle.
In January, it had been estimated they would be returned within three months.
The court also heard there were significant delays for results for DNA and fingerprint evidence.
A prosecutor opposed Thursday's bail application on the grounds that Fridemanis was likely to reoffend and endanger the safety and wellbeing of the community.
She described the man's alleged operation as "clearly sophisticated" and an "established enterprise that required planning and forethought".
Police documents claim lengthy monitoring of Fridemanis' phone conversations heard the man say words to the effect of "you gotta act like a f---ing cop" in order to evade being caught.
"You gotta be sneaky," he allegedly said.
The prosecutor also asked Ms Campbell to consider house arrest as a possible bail condition.
The magistrate granted Fridemanis bail after accepting delays with evidence constituted a change in circumstances, but she said she believed the prosecution's case was strong.
"These are very serious offences and if those offences are proved you are facing quite a considerable time in custody," Ms Campbell said.
As well as a $15,000 surety, the man's bail conditions include daily reporting to police, an 8pm curfew and no contact with people involved in the case.
If the case goes to trial, it is not expected to begin until 2024.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
