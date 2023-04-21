Small ways to help protect our planet | Trending

April 22 is Earth Day, an annual event encouraging people to support the environment. In reality, you can show you care every day, and in a myriad of ways.
Mr. Smith Leave In, $53. A special Earth Day packaged version of this best-selling conditioning treatment not only promises great hair, but also supports a great cause, with proceeds from the sale going to ReForest Now. mr-smith.com.au
Denim jacket, $170. Nude Lucy's denim collection is made from 100 per cent organic cotton. nudelucy.com.au
The Botanist Gin, $89. This distillery became B Corp Certified in 2020 and has continued to become a more environmentally conscious business, reducing its carbon footprint in the distillery process and producing less waste. Available at Dan Murphy's.
Reusable menstrual disc, $55. The first to be produced in Australia, with the goal of diverting the masses of period product waste dumped into landfill each year. heyzomi.com
Much dish towel, $3.50. Eco friendly and fully compostable. Available at Woolworth stores nationally.
Solvables glass cleaner starter pack, $24.99. A super-strength, non-toxic and Australian-made range of products for car interiors, glass and wheels. Available from Super Cheap Auto.
Conscious Simplicity contour bra $20. Bendon's Conscious range is made from recycled materials. bendonlingerie.com.au
Hurricane upcycle sandals, $140. Made using old straps from previous Teva styles. au.teva.com
Classic low rise grip socks, $21.95. Produced with GOTS certified organic cotton, sustainability is at the heart of everything this activewear business does. moveactive.com.au
A'kin geranium and cedarwood deodorant spray, $5.97. A natural quick drying and non-irritating deodorant that actually works. Available at Chemist Warehouse.
Tinted SPF50 sunscreen, $31.95. The world's first certified palm oil free sunscreen brand was born with a desire to protect people and the planet. Every SunButter product is vegan, reef safe and 100 per cent plastic free. sunbutteroceans.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.