The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

If money, religion and politics are conversational taboos, why can't marital status be as well?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conversation can be a minefield. Picture Shutterstock
Conversation can be a minefield. Picture Shutterstock

I was riding in a cab once when, amid the usual chit-chat, the driver asked me if I was married.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.