There are questions and lines of inquiry that really shouldn't be pursued, especially, but not only, with people you don't know. Not that I can pretend to be pure in this regard. I've asked couples if they planned to have children and, even if the question was well-intended and I know the people well, it is probably better not asked. Maybe they don't want to (and with the world the way it is, who could blame them?), maybe they can't. Whatever, it's their business. "Why do you want to know?" can be a useful rejoinder to an intrusive question.

