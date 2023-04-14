When we split belongings post-divorce it was hard to decide what pieces I wanted to let go. I was the baker so I got the sifter, the silicone molds, the containers a perfect size for a slab of brownies. Some leftover-sized containers found a new home. It's funny now as the kids come back and forth to eat, that the containers are once again working across two homes as I send them back with leftovers. It's kind of nice we're once again a (blended) Tupperware family.