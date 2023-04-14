The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Tupperware holds food and memories as container business faces possible collapse

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come to my party. Picture supplied
Come to my party. Picture supplied

Consider this your invitation to the biggest Tupperware party the world has ever seen. We must do all we can to save our favourite plastic food container business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.