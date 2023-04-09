Coincidentally, Green, then-CSIS Vice President for Asia, welcomed the new unit. CSIS also announced: "Dr Charles Edel, a thought leader on US strategy in the Indo-Pacific and a well-recognised public policy voice in US-Australia relations, will serve as the inaugural Australia chair and senior adviser. The chair will be supported by an advisory council of former senior officials and business leaders led by James Carouso, former chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Canberra with senior diplomatic experience across the region."