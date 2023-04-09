The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Mack Williams | US-Australia arrangements raise serious concerns

By Mack Williams
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Scott Morrison was prime minister, the US, in keeping with its strategic objective of strengthening its alliances in the Indo-Pacific, stepped up its efforts to bolster support within Australia for the bilateral relationship - especially on the military and security front.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.