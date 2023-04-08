The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Yass couple Dianne Perry, Craig Perry remembered after fatal Barton Highway crash

Sarah Basford Canales
Sara Garrity
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Sara Garrity
Updated April 8 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four people died in the crash on Friday, including Craig and Dianne Perry, inset. Pictures Keegan Carroll, Facebook
Four people died in the crash on Friday, including Craig and Dianne Perry, inset. Pictures Keegan Carroll, Facebook

A Yass couple who died in a horror car accident on Friday have been remembered as "outstanding parents" and "well-respected" members of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.