A Yass couple were reportedly two of four people who died in a fatal crash that police have described as horrific.
Emergency services were called to the Barton Highway, near Casuarina Lane between Hall and Murrumbateman, about 6.45am on Friday, following reports of a head-on, two-vehicle crash.
Dianne Perry, 52, was the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton, and her husband, Craig, 54, was the front seat passenger. A male driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger ute, both in their 20s, also died at the scene.
Another passenger of the Ford is in hospital in a critical condition.
The occupants of the Ford have not been formally identified. NSW Police acting assistant commissioner Tracy Chapman had previously said some of those impacted in the crash were locals.
"Two cars with multiple people deceased is no doubt a scene that is horrific," she said.
"But ultimately, our thoughts are with the family, the friends, and the local community that will no doubt feel the impact of these deaths."
The section of the Barton Highway at Jeir Creek where the head-on crash occurred has a gentle curve and guard rail with two northbound lanes - one for overtaking vehicles, and a single lane southbound, with a double white lines separating the traffic flows.
Ironically, about five kilometres south of where the fatal crash happened, the $200 million duplication of the Barton Highway is well advanced, with new tar laid and sections nearing completion.
Rainstorms had begun sweeping through the local region from the early hours of Friday morning and a police officer from Yass, who had been at the crash scene from the early hours of the morning, said there had been been some particularly heavy falls in the Murrumbateman area.
It was just after sunrise when the collision occurred so whether visibility was an issue, or one of the utes aquaplaned on the wet road, is now under police investigation.
The mangled remains of the two vehicles, with the engine of the near-new Ford Ranger displaced into the cockpit, was testament to the enormous impact speeds. The Toll aeromedical helicopter was landed on the roadway to extract the critically injured to Canberra hospital.
Commander Chapman urged drivers to follow regular road safety rules, and drive to the weather conditions that present themselves this weekend.
"Obviously with some wet weather, different road surfaces ... those things are what is important for people to take notice of and heed when they are driving," she said.
The Yass Valley councillor for the area, Mike Reid, said there had been concerns about that stretch of road, and locals have been calling for a dual carriageway.
"People have been trying to get this duplication done," he said. "If you are separating the traffic out, that means a better chance of avoiding accidents."
He said another carriageway would make head-on crashes much less frequent and it would mean that traffic wasn't completely halted when accidents did occur.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A crime scene has been established, and NSW Police say investigations are under way.
They are urging anyone with dash-cam footage or any other helpful information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Barton Highway was closed until about 2pm on Friday, and travellers urged to avoid the area.
The Easter traffic from NSW heading southbound into Canberra was diverted off onto Murrumbateman Road, which fortunately had only been reopened days before when repairs were completed on a landslip section.
Southbound traffic from Murrumbateman Rd then fed into Gundaroo Road and onto the Federal Highway. North-bound travellers were given the same option, or told to use the Federal Highway instead.
The deaths are four of six that have occurred on NSW roads since the beginning of the Easter weekend.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.