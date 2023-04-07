Two 18-year-old men have been arrested after an alleged attempted burglary of a Belconnen electronics store on Saturday morning.
ACT Policing said officers attended a Belconnen shopping complex at 4.30am on Saturday after receiving reports of a suspected burglary.
The two men allegedly fled the scene but officers pursued and detained one man on foot while another left in an SUV.
Police said the second man was later arrested in Amaroo after being tracked down by officers.
One of the men allegedly threatened local security guards with a hand gun.
Police said a large bag containing more than 50 iPhones and tablets was found on one of the men, who was also allegedly carrying a concealed replica firearm.
Both 18-year-olds were on bail at the time of their arrests, police said.
They will face ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday to be charged with aggravated burglary and possession of firearms.
