The other significant historic trend is that voters no longer become more conservative or champions of small government as they get older, as happened with the Baby Boomers. Opinion polls suggest younger voters feel let down by the Coalition with climate change, education debt, housing failure, and attitudes to women and LGBTQI people, so are less likely to take much notice of its leader. And business is more on side than many think because business is attuned to waste. We have wasted far too much money on unsuccessful Indigenous improvement precisely because we did not have the institutional underpinning that the Voice so cogently offers.

