Matt Millar is hoping he can overcome a problematic back injury in time to tee off on a day he hopes to raise more than $40,000 at his "sleepin' rough" tournament on Monday.
Millar's season was cut short when he had to withdraw just eight holes into the New Zealand Open in Queenstown last month.
The good news is that it appears to be a different problem to the one that kept him out of action for four months last year. The bad news is Millar hasn't played since and is hoping some treatment earlier this week will put him back on the course for Monday and beyond.
"I've been trying to hit a few shots but I just can't seem to shake it at the moment. It looks like something else is going on because everything else appears normal," Millar said.
"I had some more juice in that area and I'm on painkillers, but I'm really eager to try and play in the day at least. So if I'm confident, I'll get out there.
"There's quite a lot of Pro-Ams over this next period that I usually play in ... I'm a bit impatient at the moment because I had that issue last year and now I've missed the last seven weeks or so. That plays on your mind a bit, but organising this tournament has been a nice distraction."
The Canberra golfer has teamed up with retired Canberra Raiders cult hero Sia Soliola to launch a joint charity golf day at the Federal Golf Club with the aim to raise money for St Vincent de Paul.
The day is offering players the chance to win two separate prizes of $50,000 each if they can nail a hole in one on the third and 12th holes after sponsors came to Millar with an offer too good to refuse.
Millar has also recruited several Raiders and Brumbies players as well as retired AFL stars Brendan Goddard, Shane Wakelin and Robert DiPierdomenico with spectators free to roam the course.
"The hole-in-one prizes are pretty awesome, O'Neill and Brown chief executive Rob Pantano and Paul Eccles got together and asked if we had anything sorted. We hadn't, so they did it all and it's amazing," Millar said.
"Sia's playing his first game in the Canberra Raiders Cup on Saturday so hopefully he's in good nick and he gets through that game unscathed because it's looking it it's going to be a great day."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
