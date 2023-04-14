Mackenzie Wiki thought she was going into Canberra Raiders HQ for a coffee and a chat.
But she was blown away by the NRLW contract that greeted her - ensuring a second generation of the famous Wiki name was at the club, following in the footsteps of her father Ruben.
And it wasn't just a famous name that was part of the Raiders' announcement on Friday, but one from a familiar pathway as well.
England international Hollie-Mae Dodd has also signed on for the Green Machine's maiden NRLW season - becoming the first English player in the competition.
Twenty-one-year-old Wiki will follow in the footsteps of her father, who played 224 games for the Raiders - including the 1994 premiership.
She toured the Raiders centre of excellence late last year with her family and has since moved to Queanbeyan while the rest of her family still reside in New Zealand.
A coffee and catch up at Raiders HQ on Wednesday was set up by the Raiders team which was the disguise for the surprise of giving Wiki her contract for the inaugural Raiders side where she walked into a big meeting room with her family on Zoom on the TV.
"My heart was so full, I was grateful for any type of opportunity coming my way, but having this option was just like surreal and it was crazy," Wiki said.
"It's an honour to follow my Dad at the same club. His first club was Raiders now my first club is Raiders. It's just surreal.
"I'm truly grateful to be a part of this amazing club. He's [Ruben] really proud of me, and he is really excited for this journey for me."
Wiki also represented the Cook Islands in the 2022 women's World Cup, scoring two tries in just the three games she played.
The wing/fullback was also excited to play alongside Raiders first signing Simaima Taufa again after playing with her in the NSW Women's Premiership for the Mounties.
"She [Simaima Taufa] has been one of my idols, playing with her at Mounties and now, I get the chance to play with her in the green jersey," Wiki said.
NRLW Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick was happy to have Wiki in his team having high regard for the way she played.
"On the back of that and the stuff she's done up at Mounties, she's earned a contract," Borthwick said. "I'm really happy for her now and she gets to tell her story and come and represent the Raiders."
Dodd was following a now well-worn pathway from England to Canberra, with the likes of Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead all coming to the capital to establish themselves in the best competition in the world.
The 19-year-old's now the first Englishwoman to sign with an NRLW club.
She played second row for the York Valkyrie in the English Super League and has played six Tests for England - including at last year's World Cup.
"I am super grateful and excited to be on board at Canberra," Dodd said. "I've heard so many good things about the city and I'm more than looking forward to representing the badge.
"I knew now was the time for a challenge within myself therefore, coming over and playing in the NRLW I'm ready to learn off world-class athletes to help my development within the game."
