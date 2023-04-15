The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Australia's faith in a hyper-violent America might be misplaced

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
April 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The eleventh-hour deal to halt Australia's WTO action over barley signals that the trade bans imposed by Beijing during the Morrison period are about to end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.