Following a mass shooting in March, US media cited research from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showing more than 3,500 children died from firearms in America in 2021, surpassing road deaths for the first time. Cars get safer, the people more dangerous. In 2021, guns accounted for one-in-five childhood fatalities (ages 1-18). The preceding year had seen the highest number of gun deaths overall at 45,222.