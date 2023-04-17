The founder of the Liberal Party, Robert Menzies, while appreciative of the need for tolerance of individual choice, was adamant that his new party would not follow in the footsteps of its predecessors where personal ambition overrode party unity. As he said: "If you were to look at the history of non-Labour politics ... you will find it profoundly marred, and ... ruined by disunity. We will not deserve to succeed until we have achieved loyalty and unity."