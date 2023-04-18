The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Albanese says Lidia Thorpe's behaviour is 'unacceptable', urges health support

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Anthony Albanese has entered the debate over the controversial behaviour of independent senator Lidia Thorpe, saying it is "quite clearly unacceptable" and urging her to get help for her health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.