Anthony Albanese has entered the debate over the controversial behaviour of independent senator Lidia Thorpe, saying it is "quite clearly unacceptable" and urging her to get help for her health.
The Victorian senator, who quit the Greens in February over the party's Indigenous Voice to Parliament stance, has been caught on camera in an early-hours, expletive-laden stoush with a group of men outside a Melbourne strip club.
She has been banned for life from the Maxine's Gentleman's Club after behaviour on Sunday morning which included taunting a man for having a "small penis" and telling one he was "marked". She was eventually dragged away by a friend.
The Prime Minister has now joined crossbencher senator Jacqui Lambie in publicly urging Senator Thorpe to consider her behaviour.
"I hope that Lidia gets some support. I think that that level of behaviour is quite clearly unacceptable. And I think there are obvious issues that need to be dealt with in terms of her health issues," he told 2SM Breakfast on Wednesday.
"These are not the actions of anyone who should be participating in society in a normal way, let alone a Senator. And Lydia needs to be very conscious of the way in which this behaviour has been seen."
Senator Thorpe claims she did not start the fight, which was first aired on Seven News, but said she was provoked by the men at the night club over her views on Indigenous affairs.
But the weekend drama follows other recent controversies. The senator was pulled to the ground by police after intervening in an anti-trans protest outside Parliament House and she was booed after laying in front of a truck at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in an apparent protest against police.
"They are repeat exercises now. The event at Mardi Gras where she laid in front of a truck, that was actually a truck for Twenty10 that a youth service that look after young gay and lesbian people and a service from my electorate," Mr Albanese said.
"Why someone would lay in front of that truck in order to get attention is beyond my comprehension and I hope that she gets some form of support."
Senator Thorpe has been contacted for comment.
Senator Lambie this week said Senator Thorpe "cannot keep doing this" and "something needs to be done" when asked about the weekend incident.
"A good start would be ... take the responsibility for your own actions and take them into your own hands," she told Sky News.
"There is no getting out of this, you are a politician. Sometimes we do muck up, but not taking any responsibility for yourself is not very helpful."
- with AAP
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
